55 Suspected Cultists Arrested In Rivers State

Rivers State police command has apprehended 55 persons suspected of being cult members.

The suspects were reportedly arrested in their hideouts in waterfronts areas of Diobu, a densely populated part of Port Harcourt on Monday and Tuesday.

Naija News learnt that a combined team of personnel drawn from the Anti-Cultism Unit, Octopus Strike Force, Mile 1 Police Division and Azikiwe Police Division carried out the raids.

This is coming a few days after the death of a suspected cultist who was killed in a renewed cult clash between rival cult gangs in Awkuzu/Lumbumber Street, Mile 1, Diobu, Port Harcourt.

The chaotic event reportedly happened on Sunday night, April 23, coming also a few days after a similar clash led to the death of one Asari, along Ekwe/Ikwerre road, Mile 3, Diobu.

However, the warring cult groups are said to have agreed to embrace peace and declared a ceasefire after the previous fight which reportedly claimed 15 lives.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Grace Iringe-Koko, has since confirmed the recent raids and arrests to journalists in Port Harcourt.

Iringe-Koko, who did not disclose the number of persons that were arrested during the raids, said the raids were in connection with the recent cult clashes in the area.

She stated that the arrested suspects were being profiled, and anyone found culpable would be arraigned in court at the end of the investigation.