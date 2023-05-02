Suspended Adamawa REC, Yunusa-Ari Speaks On Receiving N2 Billion Bribe To Declare Binani

The suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Adamawa State, Barrister Hudu Yunusa-Ari, has denied allegations that he received N2 billion to declare Aisha Binani, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, as the winner of the governorship election in Adamawa State.

In an interview with BBC Hausa Service, Ari insisted that announcing the result was his responsibility and was backed by law.

He expressed no regrets over his actions during the election, stating, “I have no regrets whatsoever, when you do something that was allowed to be done in a democracy, there are no regrets.”

Yunusa-Ari refuted claims of evading the police and revealed that he plans to present himself to authorities this week.

He added that neither the DSS nor the Nigerian Police had sought him out.

Naija News learned that the suspended REC stated that he never accused the state Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri of bribing anyone, he however, stated that there were allegations of bribery.

Yunusa-Ari stated, “I never said the Governor bribed anyone, but I knew there were allegations.

“I swear, I had nothing to do with either Binani or Fintiri. All these stories about the N2 billion bribe were social media hype.”