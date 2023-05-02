I Never Knew People Loved Me Like This – Former Super Eagles Striker Breaks Silence On Battling Terminal Illness

Ex-Nigeria international, Wilson Oruma has debunked reports alleging that he is battling a terminal illnesss.

It would be recalled that some reports, (Not Naija News) claimed that the former ex Nigeria international’s health was deteriorating and is bedridden.

The reports further alleged that the former Super Eagles midfielder had been hospitalised after suffering an unnamed illness.

However, in a new video on Tuesday, Oruma appreciated the fans for showing concerns about his alleged ill condition, adding that he and his family are “healthy and sound”.

The 1996 Olympics gold medalist confirmed the time stamp of the new video and said he is “good and looks cute”.

“What’s up, my people, Much love. Thank you for everything — every support you have been giving to me,” Oruma said.

“Thank you for the love you are showing to my family. We are healthy and sound. Thank you so much. I never knew people love so much like that. I appreciate and celebrate you all. Thank you so much.

“But as you can see, I am well and healthy. I’m good and look so cute. Today is the second of May and I made this video today just to tell everyone that I am good and I have so much love for them. And I appreciate them so much.”