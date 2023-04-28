Reason I Performed Badly During My Live Performance – Ayra Starr

Popular Nigerian artiste, Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, aka Ayra Starr, has opened up on the reason she flopped during a live performance some months ago.

Naija News recalls that some months back, the Mavin record signee came under heavy backlash for being a terrible vocalist after videos of her performing live went viral on the internet.

However, speaking during the latest episode of the Afrobeats Intelligence podcast hosted by Joey Akan, Ayra Starr said she was going through a lot during that period.

According to the superstar, she found it difficult to sing for two months but kept forcing herself to perform.

Arya explained that she was not taking proper care of her voice during that period.

She said, “I think for me I was not properly taking care of my voice. I was not doing vocal warm ups at all.

“Sometimes I’m not even talking at all, then I’m just on stage and I’m shouting and singing. I couldn’t properly sing for like two months. And I was performing everyday still with that voice.

“So, people literally were like, Ayra cannot sing. I’m like, it is not as if I can not sing o, I’m going through a lot.”