Kano AG Ordered To Open Alleged Murder Case Against Majority Leader, Doguwa, Others

The Kano State Attorney General (AG), Musa Abdullahi Lawan, has been ordered to immediately file a charge against the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa and his other conspirators over an alleged killing of a resident of the state.

Naija News gathered that the order was given to the AG by Kano State High Court presided over by Justice Maryam Sabo, after a Kano Retired Chief Magistrate, Muntari Garba Dandago, applied for an order of mandamus seeking to compel the AG to file the charge.

An Order of Mandamus is a judicial writ issued as a command to an inferior court or ordering a person to perform a public or statutory duty.

It was gathered from The Punch that the court gave the order upon an ex parte application filed by Counsel to the Applicant, Y.I Shariff.

The motion ex parte, was said to have had 19 paragraphs of affidavit in support and duly sworn to by the applicant himself.

While the duly sworn 19 paragraphs affidavit was dated April 5, 2023, the written address filed by the Applicant Counsel, was dated 10th April, 2023.

Delivering a ruling on the motion, Justice Sabo upheld that ”Leave is hereby granted to the Applicant to apply for the issuance of an order of mandamus against the respondent, that is Attorney General of Kano State, compelling him to exercise his power under section 211 of the Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) to immediately file a charge against Doguwa and his conspirators for the offences of criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide, mischief, incitement of public disturbance and possession of firearms before a court of competent jurisdiction.”

The Court adjourned the case to May 12, 2023, for the hearing of the motion on notice.

But in a chat with the Kano AG, he told The Punch that the state Ministry for Justice was still waiting for Nigeria Police to complete their investigation and bring back the case file.

“The Police have written to the ministry officials that the IGP has taken over the investigation and already assigned a special team headed by AIG from Headquarters to conduct the investigation over the incident,” he added.