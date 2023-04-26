Gideon Okeke’s Ex-wife Speaks After He Called Out Single Mothers

Chidera, the estranged wife of popular actor and media personality, Gideon Okeke has spoken after his recent outburst about single mothers’ unfair treatment of their former partners.

Naija News recalls that Okeke recently berated some single mothers for using their children to punish their exes.

He lamented that such a move would deny the exes the opportunity to bond with the children.

The thespian said his divorce made him realize that many men are “going through and enduring a litany of ills as an offshoot of a failed marriage, leaving the kid in tows, as victims.”

He subsequently urged single mothers to be more humane and allow their exes have access to their children.

He wrote, “Dear single Mother,

“You didn’t pluck those kids from the trees. You didn’t buy them off the shelves at Shoprite. It took 2 of you, in love, to have the privilege of the legacy of Kids, in your life. People go a whole lifetime without this blessings you have on your laps. They are a gift from God.

“Being an ONLY child myself.. I can tell U what women go through to find this gift… or free…by God’s grace. Why you con Dey use this same gift take Dey punish another Man. Or so you thought you were punishing Him. But no! It’s the KIDS Get out of the Way. You’re in the way of Your kids emotional balance. You’re in the way!.”

Speaking after her ex’s advice, Chidera took to her Instastory to state that if she should spill her side of the story there would be grave consequences.

Using a proverbial Igbo analogy, she said, “Because the millipede that was stomped on did not scream, but the foot that stomped on it keeps screaming ‘my foot, my foot’.”

She said she would be the “bigger person, as always” and keep living her life.