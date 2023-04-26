JUST IN: Ebonyi Election Petition Tribunal Relocated To Abuja

The Ebonyi State Election Petition Tribunal has been directed to relocate to Federal Capital Territory Abuja with immediate effect.

Chief Judge of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Mensem, gave the directive, Naija News understands.

In a chat with reporters on Wednesday in Abakaliki, the state capital, the Secretary of the Tribunal, Nyior Henry Sekulla, said all petitions and processes relating to matters before the tribunal will now be heard in Abuja.

Sekulla said that following the directive, the election petition tribunal office at the Ebonyi State Judiciary Headquarters in Abakaliki has been shut down.

He said: “The Honourable Justice Monica Dongban Mensem, President Court of Appeal – HPCA has through the Deputy Chief Registrar, Election Petition Tribunal (EPT) Headquarters Abuja, directed the relocation of EPT sitting here to FCT Abuja”

“Therefore, in compliance with the HPCA directives, the petitioners, counsel to parties, and the general public are hereby informed via this medium that, the EPT sitting here in Abakaliki thereby cease to operate in Abakaliki as of 26-04-23; filings of processes, taking of proceedings, etc. shall henceforth continue at Abuja.”

On the reason for the decision to move the Tribunal to Abuja, Sekulla said it is not within his powers to speak on the reasons.

He however noted that the Rivers State Election Petition Tribunal and that of one other state are also affected.