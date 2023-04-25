Chelsea Retains Lampard Amid Reports Of Signing New Manager

English Premier League club, Chelsea, has reportedly retained Frank Lampard as the club’s interim manager until the end of the campaign.

Naija News recall that the 44-year-old former player returned to Stamford Bridge after the club sacked Graham Potter as head manager.

Recently, the Blues were desperate to get a permanent replacement for Potter and Argentine professional football manager, Mauricio Pochettino is said to be the club’s wishlist for a new manager.

Reports, however, according to Daily Mail, revealed that Lampard will stay on as interim boss at Chelsea until the end of the season when Chelsea co-owners have resolved who to be the next permanent manager.

Lampard had since his return to Stamford Bridge lost all four games. These include Premier League defeats to Wolves and Brighton and both legs of the Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid.

Former Tottenham boss, Pochettino, is however, believed to be the favoured candidate following a three-week search.

Recall that Pochettino has been out of work since being sacked by Paris Saint Germain (PSG) last summer.

Other options for Chelsea remain on the table should the parties fail to reach an agreement, as happened last week with former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann.

Naija News understands that Nagelsmann withdrew from consideration after becoming frustrated by the club’s courtship of other coaches.

Co-controlling owners of Chelsea, Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali, have the next few weeks to shop for a permanent successor to Potter as the Blues hope for a better turn next season.