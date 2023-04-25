Avoid Going To The Borders – FG Warns Nigerians In Sudan

The federal government has warned Nigerians stranded in Sudan to avoid the temptation of embarking on the dangerous trip to the country’s borders in a bid to escape the ongoing war.

The advisory was issued in a joint statement on Tuesday signed by Janet Olisa, a director in the Ministry of foreign affairs, and Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, a permanent secretary in the Ministry of humanitarian affairs, disaster management, and social development.

The government said while efforts were ongoing to evacuate the affected Nigerians back to the country, there is a need to avoid the dangerous journey to the borders.

The Nigerian government warned its citizens against undertaking the treacherous journey to the borders on their own, in view of the dangers involved.

Naija News reports emergency numbers were also released for those who may need to establish contact with the government.

The statement reads: “The Honourable Ministers, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development express concern over the dire humanitarian situation in Sudan and empathize with the entire civilian population in the country, including the Nigerian students, and other members of the Nigerian community caught up in the on-going crisis between the Sudanese Army and the Paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

“In line with the directive of the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, the Humanitarian Sector comprising FMHADMSD, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI)) is working very closely with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Nigerian Missions in the countries bordering Sudan, as well as with other relevant stakeholders especially the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Federal Ministry of Health, the Nigerian Armed Forces, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), and International Humanitarian Organizations such as International Organization for Migration (IOM) to immediately evacuate these Students and other affected Nigerian citizens.

“The Ministers, therefore, urge parents to advise their wards that while concerted efforts are being made to evacuate them, the students should endeavour to remain calm and maintain constant communication with officials of the Nigerian Embassy in Sudan for instructions and updates.

“They can reach the Embassy Officials on the following telephone numbers, +2348035866773, +249961956284, +2348063636862, +249961956274, +2349066663493.

“Furthermore, they are also advised to guard against undertaking the treacherous journey to the borders on their own, in view of the dangers involved.

“On this note, the Honourable Ministers emphasise that concrete plans are underway, to deploy, very shortly, air transport to evacuate all stranded Nigerian citizens through the identified safe transit areas back home to Nigeria in safety and dignity.”