We Didn’t Have Money To Throw A Naming Ceremony For Our Second Son – Faith Oyedepo Opens Up

The wife of the presiding bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide, David Oyedepo, Faith Oyedepo has taken to social media to reveal that she and her husband did not have money for the kind of naming ceremony they desired for their second son Isaac.

The Bishop and his wife got married in 1982. They have four children — David, Isaac, Love and Joyce.

Naija News reports that Faith Oyedepo via her Twitter handle said that despite the lack of money they were joyful and excited.

“When our second son was born, we didn’t have the finance for the kind of naming ceremony we desired, but we were joyful and excited,” she tweeted on Sunday night with a picture of herself and Isaac.

“Ironically, the baby was named Isaac, which means Laughter and the naming ceremony was characterized by laughter!”

She added that now they can afford to travel to anywhere in the world to name their grandchildren.

“Today, the story has changed positively. God has not only blessed us with more than enough for any kind of celebration, but we can afford to travel anywhere in the world to name our grandchildren. Truly, God is too faithful to fail!” Faith Oyedepo said.