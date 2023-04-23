Ex-Beauty Queen, Helen Prest Celebrates Daughter Tomisin On 25th birthday

Former Miss Nigeria, Helen Prest has taken to social media to celebrate her daughter Tomisin’s on her 25th birthday.

The ex-beauty queen on Sunday via Instagram said that Tomisin’s father, the late Tosin Ajayi, would have been proud of her to see how well she turned out.

She said, “Happy 25th birthday, sweetheart’s heart. @tomisin_ajayii Your father would have been proud to see how well you turned out.

“Beautiful, disciplined, entrepreneurial, with that special gift he possessed of excelling in business and above all kind-hearted and charitable in nature. Truly a chip off the old block. Keep the flag flying, my darling. Wishing you life more abundant filled with the goodness of God.”

Prest’s partner Ajayi was the founder and managing director of First Foundation Medical Centre, Lagos until his death at St Nicholas Hospital, Lagos on April 26, 2020.

Prest was first married to businessman Jimmy Davies. Tomisin is the only child she had with Ajayi.