Another Building Collapses In Ibadan, Rescue Mission Begins

Another building has reportedly collapsed in the Sango area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Naija News reports that the block of flats in the Sango Police Barracks in Oyo State collapsed on Saturday evening.

It was gathered that the development was revealed in a video with the caption, “This block just collapsed at Sango police Barracks, Ibadan, Oyo State,” posted on the micro-blogging platform, Twitter by a user identified as Miss Urie Keshia.

The collapsed structure is said to be in front of a residential three-story building.

This online news platform gathered from The Punch that all efforts to reach the officials of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ibadan, and the Oyo State Police Command for comments on the incident were futile as of the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, residents around the area have commenced efforts to evacuate the rubble as the number of trapped persons or commodities remains unknown.

Recall that on April 12, the Lagos State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development also confirmed the collapse of a building under construction in the Banana Island area of Lagos State.