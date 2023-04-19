Didier Drogba Attacks Chelsea’s New Owners Over Poor Performance

Former Chelsea striker, Didier Drogba has attacked the new owners of the club after an abysmal season which is described as their worst in the last 20 years.

Drogba was left with no choice but to issue a statement in which he compared the former owner of Chelsea Roman Abramovich and the new owners led by Todd Boehly. The 45-year-old retired Ivory Coast legend who played for Chelsea from 2004 to 2012 and then from 2014 to 2015 says the “certain class” he used to know of the club under Abramovich is now lacking under Boehly.

This came after Real Madrid beat Chelsea home and away to knock the Premier League side out of the Champions League in the quarter-final stage 4-0 on aggregate.

Their exit from the Champions League which was the only competition they had the chance of winning this season confirmed the mess at the club. Note that Chelsea are currently sitting in the 11th spot on the Premier League table, 12 points away from the relegation zone.

So far this season, Chelsea have used three managers and the club’s new owners have spent around £600 million in signing new players, yet, the West London Side seem to be getting worst.

In his submission, Didier Drogba believes the mode of recruitment and the caliber of people the new owners have sacked from the club’s board contributed to the terrible state of the club.

Didier Drogba said, “I knew this club with a certain class during the Abramovich era, but today I find it lacking. It’s very hard for me to see how they got rid of certain people.

“They should go back to the principles and values they had.

“I don’t recognize my club. It’s no longer the same club, There is a new owner and a new vision.

“Of course, we try to compare it with what happened during the (Roman) Abramovich era where a lot of players were brought in, but the decisions were very intelligent.

“Bringing in players like Petr Cech, Andriy Shevchenko, Hernan Crespo, Micheal Essien, Didier Drogba, Florent Malouda, and I go on. It was done to win titles.

“They are players with a certain experience. The strategy is now different; we bet on young players. But a dressing room of over 30 players is difficult [to manage] for a manager.

“They lack charismatic leaders. You need players that take on the game, that assume their responsibilities. You need a player that brings a bit of madness to the stadium.”