Adamawa: Purge Yourself Of Corrupt, Partisan Staff – PDP Govs Tell INEC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum has condemned the controversial declaration of Aisha Dahiru Binani of the All Progressives Congress as the winner of the Adamawa State gubernatorial election.

Naija News reports that the announcement by the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Hudu Yunusa Ari, has since been declared null and void by the electoral body.

In a statement signed by the forum’s Director General, C.I.D. Maduabum, in Abuja, on Monday, the Aminu Tambuwal-led PDP governors described the declaration and subsequent cancellation as a show of shame.

The governors urged INEC to put a stop to the dangerous show by purging itself of corrupt and clearly partisan members of staff.

The PDP governors said: “The attempted electoral heist and brigandage perpetrated by the Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Barrister Hudu Yunusa, is perhaps the lowest point of the 2023 general elections.

“We commend the immediate steps taken by the INEC as an institution to recover its battered image by nullifying the attempted coup and suspending the REC.

“The appropriate Returning Officer, Mele Lamido, should immediately conclude the collation and declare the result.

“One of the most important lessons of this election season is that the integrity of INEC personnel is crucial to free, fair, and credible elections as well as deployment of technology.

“Going forward, there should be a deliberate process of revisiting the appointments of National and Resident Electoral Commissioners to weed out corrupt and extremely partisan officials. It is the partisan method of appointment of these officials that led to national disgrace in Adamawa State.

“Appropriate sanctions, including prosecution of all those involved, especially the former Resident Electoral Commissioner, Barrister Hudu Yunusa, should be swiftly commenced to serve as an example to others.

“We enjoin all Nigerians to be on alert as we brace up to emerging threats to our democracy and the struggle for good governance in Nigeria.”