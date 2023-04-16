Orlando Julius’s Widow Reveals Her Next Line Of Action On His’s First Death Anniversary

The widow of the late musician, Orlando Julius, Latoya Ekemode has revealed plans to have the Orlando Julius Afrohouse of Highlife (OJAHH) Festival in September.

She made this known while marking the first anniversary of his death.

Orlando Julius died on April 14, 2022, at the age of 79. He was buried in Ijebu-Ijesha in Osun State on May 28.

A tribute concert by a band was held virtually on Friday, April 14 to mark a year of Orlando Julius’ demise.

“On the 1st year of Orlando’s ascension, I would love to thank everyone who stood by me and supported me during the hardest time of my life. You know who you are, I don’t need to name people,” she was quoted as saying by Tribune.

“I’m not in Nigeria because of obvious reasons, but that doesn’t mean I am forgetting my husband o! We met in the US.

“I celebrated Orlando while alive and will continue to do so. Everything Orlando and I have done has been done with taste and style and will continue to do so including the planned OJAHH Festival.

“It’s important for Orlando and my admirers to know I have not and never will abandon my Husband’s legacy.”

Top personalities in the music industry like Tony Okoroji, Dede Mabiaku, and Yinka Davies among others were in Ijebu Ijesha, last year to pay their last respect to the legendary saxophonist and songwriter.