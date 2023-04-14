Tears As 50 Year-Old Pregnant Blogger Dies Ahead Of Birthday

Founder of Nikkisworldblog Adenike Adewunmi-Adebisi has died while expecting her first child.

Naija News Adewunmi-Adebisi was hoping to mark her 50th birthday with the birth of her child.

It was gathered that she complained of shortness of breath on Thursday and died before getting to the hospital.

Her friends have begun mourning her on Facebook where she had over 23,000 followers.

Her sister Joke Adewunmi-Toba announced her death on Facebook.

She wrote, “Romans 14:8 – For if we live, we live to the Lord, and if we die, we die to the Lord. So then, whether we live or whether we die, we are the Lord’s. For More than 20 years, my sister Adenike Adewunmi Adebisi waited on the Lord for a baby. The Lord did it but unfortunately took them both this morning(13/04/2023).

“She complained of Shortness of breath, and she died before she was rushed to the hospital. She was planning of having her 50th Birthday with the naming later this year.

“Please pray for us because this pain is unbearable. Good Night to my wonderful and Amazing sister.”

Adewunmi-Toba’s husband known as Dre Toba on Facebook, who shared his wife’s announcement, said he was “heartbroken at the passing of my sister inlaw.”

He added, “RIP Adenike Adebisi-Adewunmi #Nikkysworld01.. still in shock.”