Late Branama Singer Kefee’s Ex Husband Marries Lady With 14 Heartbreaks, 15 Abortions

Teddy Don-Momoh, widower of the late gospel singer Kefee, has married Lara Kudayisi, nine years after his wife’s death.

Known for her hit song ‘Branama’, Kefee died of lung failure at a hospital in Los Angeles, California on June 12, 2014. She was aged 34.

Don-Momoh surprised many of his fans during the Easter celebration when he shared photos and videos of his traditional wedding with Lara Kudayisi.

“Happy Easter y’all from me @teddiizzle and my bride my Queen @dearcoachlara,” he wrote on Instagram.

The wedding took place on Easter Sunday, April 9.

On April 11, Don-Momoh shared a photo of his new wife talking to him on their wedding day with the caption, “Mr & Mrs Don-Momoh Traditionally certified….You don’t wanna know what she was telling me.”

Don-Momoh’s wife Lara, who describes herself as a family therapist, also shared videos and photos from the wedding on Instagram.

She wrote in one post on Instagram, “Yesterday, it was kissing galore because we made it official..It was such a beautiful day with our friends and families witnessing us commit to forever. I present to you Mr and Mrs Lara and Teddy Don-Momoh @teddiizzle.”

Lara, who says she suffered from 14 heartbreaks, 15 abortions and a divorce, encouraged her 28,000 Instagram followers that they can find love again after trauma.

“I’m still in the moon guys, but let me just drop this here; You can find love again after trauma and pain,” she wrote.