JNI Sends Message To Muslims As 2023 Ramadan Fast Draws To An End

The Muslim community in Nigeria has been urged to use the last ten days of the holy month of Ramadan to pray for the country’s well-being, stability, security, development and economic propensity.

The call was made in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), under the leadership of the Sultan of Sokoto and President General of JNI, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, Naija News understands.

According to JNI, the last ten days come with the most sacred of nights, the ‘night of majesty’, better than a thousand nights.

The JNI, in a statement issued Tuesday by its secretary general, Dr Khalid Abubakar Aliyu, appealed to Nigerian Muslims at home and on lesser Hajj to pray more fervently for Allah’s guidance and protection for the in-coming government of the country “as it has become more evident that we cannot get it right without prayers.”

JNI encouraged Muslims to engage in more rewarding acts and intensify the glorification of Allah, seeking Allah’s forgiveness, recitation of the Glorious Qur’an, attending tafsir sessions, and refraining from every evil action or speech and anything else that will earn him or her the displeasure of Allah (SWT).