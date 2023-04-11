Dalai Lama Under Attack For Asking Boy To Kiss Him

An 87-year-old, Buddhist, Dalai Lama, has come under heavy criticism for kissing a young boy on the lips and asking him to “suck my tongue” during an event.

In the video that has gathered hundreds of thousands of views on social media where angry users called it “scandalous,” “disgusting” and “abusive”captured the young boy approaching the Dalai Lama during an event at the Tsuglagkhang Temple complex, to ask for a hug.

The Buddhist calls the boy on stage, which he obliges and motions to his cheek, saying “first here,” and then offers a hug, then continues holding onto the boy.

He then motions to his lips, saying “I think here also.” He cups the boy’s chin and kisses him on the mouth as the audience laughs and applauds.

The Dalai Lama pauses, then adds, “and suck my tongue.” The boy moves his head closer to the Dalai Lama’s but only touches his forehead before withdrawing.

The Buddhist priest Apologizes

Following the backlashes faced, the Buddhist priest in a statement on Monday noted that it “regrets the incident” and wishes to apologize to “the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused.”

“His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras,” the statement adds.