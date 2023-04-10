Sultan Of Sokoto Writes CAN, Pastors, Imams On Easter Day

The Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alh. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, on Easter Day, appealed to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) leadership to join hands with him in discouraging pastors and imams from taking advantage of their pupils to propagate hate speech.

The President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) also frowned at Pastors and Imams who desecrate their pulpits with political partisanship.

In a statement issued through the Deputy Secretary-General of NSCIA, Prof. Salisu Shehu, Sultan of Sokoto congratulated CAN leadership and the entire Christian community in Nigeria on the Easter celebration.

The revered traditional monarch acknowledged that Easter is a religious festival commemorating a significant landmark in Christianity.

The Muslim cleric also said that the season also serves as a springboard for spiritual renewal, religious re-awakening and general rebirth.

“It is our hope and prayer that this spirit of re-awakening and rebirth will continue to define our national course especially as we look forward to a new leadership in Nigeria.

“As a people of faith united by our father, Abraham, the recent history of our dear nation and faith communities are being threatened by the machinations of politicians,” Abubakar’s letter addressed to CAN leader, Daniel Okoh, reads.

It added: “These digressions can only be attributed to the handiwork of the devil, whose guile is ultimately weak indeed (Qur’an 4:47).

“Easter serves as another opportunity to redirect our attention to our shared values and ideals of fasting, love, prayer, penance and cooperation,” the statement said.

“The Nigerian Muslim Ummah wishes you many happy returns of the seasons. We also wish you and ourselves a renewed commitment to holiness and righteousness to the glory of God and the greatness of our beloved country.”