Atiku Lost The Election Because He Stood Between Igbos And The Presidency – PDP Chieftain, Ogba

Senator Obinna Ogba (PDP–Ebonyi Central) has opened up on the reason the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar, lost in the recently concluded presidential election.

According to Ogba, Atiku lost because he did not allow an Igbo man to fly the flag of the Party as the presidential candidate.

He insisted that Atiku had no business contesting the presidential election.

According to him: “The National Working Committee, NWC, deserves to be suspended, starting from the national chairman who lost his booth, ward and state. All the conspirators who gave tickets to those who understood their languages lost.

“Our presidential candidate (Atiku Abubakar) had no business contesting the election. It could have been left for an Igbo man. Even the presidential candidate (Atiku) is battling to reclaim his state.”

Speaking further, Ogba argued that no party is as strong as the PDP and it remains the people’s choice, while also adding that Labour Party supporters are those who are angry with the situation in the country.

Speaking with newsmen in his hometown in Nkalagu community in Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, the PDP chieftain stated that the 9th Senate will commence the amendment of the Electoral Act to pave way for all elections to hold in one day.

He said, “Before we wind up at the National Assembly, I will be among those who will support an amendment to the Electoral Act to make all elections [to] be held in one day. This will save costs and lives. If one has three or more ballot papers, he can cast his vote.

“I will tell Nigerians that it will take a long time for us to be one. We should not deceive ourselves. Anyone telling you that Igbos have been forgiven after the Civil War is deceiving himself. It will take us a lot of time to speak our minds in this country, to avoid being witch-hunted or killed. There is no freedom of speech.”