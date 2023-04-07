Former Lagos Speaker, Other Storm Georgia General Assembly In America

Former Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly Adeyemi Ikuforiji and the son of a former deputy governor of Lagos State, Adewale Jafojo has paid a courtesy visit to the Georgia General Assembly in Atlanta, United States.

The duo had visited America following the growing number of Nigerians active in US politics.

Recall, five Nigerians during the last US polls were elected into the Georgia General Assembly for the first time in history.

Representatives Segun Adeyina, Gabe Okoye, Solomon Adesanya, Tish Naghise, and Phil Olaleye were all candidates for Georgia State Representatives under the platform of the Democratic Party. They all won in each of their respective districts.

Ikuforiji and Jafojo met the new Speaker of the Georgia House, Jon Burns.

They also met the Democratic Party leaders: Minority Leader James Beverly; Democratic Caucus chairman, Billy Mitchell; Georgia Legislative Black Caucus chairman, Carl Gilliard; and a long serving representative, Roger Bruce who has visited Nigeria before.

Adeyina, who represents District 110, welcomed the duo.

“It is my deepest joy to see my people from home in Nigeria checking on us here, especially Ikuforji. Sir, we are following your foot paths here. Remember you are a four-star general as a parliamentarian,”, he said, referring to Ikuforji who was Lagos Assembly Speaker for 10 consecutive years.

Jafojo, the former chief of staff to the current Speaker of Lagos Assembly, said to the Nigerians, “The triumph showed the doggedness of Nigerians to survive everywhere.”

No fewer than eight Nigerians won legislative seats in the United States midterm elections last year. Naghise, representing Georgia’s District 68, died early last month.