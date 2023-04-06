Akwa Ibom ‘Child Witch’ Rescued By Danish Aid Worker Set To Begin University

Charity, a young girl rescued 10 years ago by the Danish aid worker, Anja Ringgren Lovén after being branded a witch is set to attend university.

Loven shared photos of Charity, all grown up on Thursday via her Instagram handle, noting that she is now a “strong and independent young woman.”

She wrote, “Yesterday was VERY special. It was exactly 10 years ago Land of Hope Director of Child Development @nsidibeorok and I found Charity in an abandoned house.

“Charity was accused of being a witch and outcasted by her family and the entire community.

“She begged for food during the day and in the night she slept in the abandoned house on the dirty ground. When we found her she was wearing a Chelsea football jersey many sizes too big for her. It was the only clothing she had. I remember how her body appeared like a fragile feather.

“She was severely malnourished, beaten and abused. What happened to Charity during those years of struggle and immense pain belongs to the past.

“Today Charity has become such a strong and Independent young woman and next year she will start university. All thanks to your amazing love and support.

“5th of April 2013 we rescued Charity. 5th of April 2023 we dressed up to celebrate Charity’s development and accomplishments.”

In 2016, the Danish aid worker also found a two-year-old boy in Akwa Ibom naked and wandering the streets because his family thought he was a wizard.

She adopted the child, named him Hope, and nurtured him back to life.