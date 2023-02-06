Kate Henshaw Jumps On Chidi Mokeme In Excitement, Reunite With Heartwarming Kiss

Veteran Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw, ran into her colleague, Chidi Mokeme as she shouts and jumped on him like a little baby.

Naija News reports that the thespians could not contain their excitement as they hugged tightly, with Mokeme lifting Kate who straddled him by the waist before they shared a kiss.

They also gushed over each other, revealing it has been too long since they both met physically.

According to Chidi Mokeme, he and Kate Henshaw have been friends for over thirty years, since their modeling days.

He also stated that they are on the same set to make magic and bring up fresh characters that their fans will love.

He wrote: “So here I was, in my corner, mentally putting finishing touches to this my character on the set of RUTHLESS. And from the corner of my eyes, who did I see? Our life matron, The Grand Commander of the Fit Fam Vampire Club, the most ageless of them all, the most energetic free spirit to walk this realm.

The K8GGR8, The Advok8, OluwaKate, One And Only @k8henshaw And You can see how excited I was. No be today. We’ve known each other, and been friends and colleagues since our Modelling days over 30 years ago. Way before Nollywood as we know it.

And this is what happens when we jam together on the same set to make magic. Both of us are cooking some fresh characters that you are guaranteed to love. Stay Tuned.”