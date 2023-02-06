He Came To My House – Ayu Reveals PDP Governor Leaving Wike’s G5 Soon

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu, has revealed that one of the five aggrieved governors of the party is dumping Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike’s G5 group before the 2023 general elections.

Ayu alleged on Monday that Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, was in his house two days ago, and they have resolved the crisis between them.

Naija News understands that the PDP national chairman disclosed this while wooing Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, a member of the G-5, to support the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

According to him, Ortom now has nowhere else to go and hence, should return to the main factions of the PDP ahead of the forthcoming polls.

Recall that the G5, also known as the Integrity Group, includes Governor Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu).

The aggrieved governors have been at loggerheads with the PDP national leader and have vowed to boycott the party’s presidential candidate until Ayu resigns his position.

However, while speaking on Monday to a crowd of supporters during the PDP Presidential Campaign in Makurdi, Benue State capital, Ayu begged Ortom to come back to the PDP main fold so they could rebuild the party.

He said: “I’m appealing to my younger brother, Governor Samuel Ortom, to come back to the party so we can rebuild the party. Ortom has nowhere to go.”

Ayu stressed that Ikpeazu visited his home after his preferred governorship aspirant lost his bid at a rerun primary election, which was held following the candidate’s death, whom Ikpeazu preferred as his successor.

“We have resolved the problem with Governor Ikpeazu, and he is coming back. Two days ago, he was in my house because his candidate lost the primary,” Ayu said.

Ayu admonished party supporters to vote for all PDP candidates in the forthcoming election, stressing that the only messiah is the PDP candidate, Atiku.

“One week is enough for us as a party to resolve our problems,” Ayu said.