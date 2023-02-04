Buhari, Jonathan, Osinbajo, Atiku, Tinubu, Peter Obi, Others To Meet In Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari and his predecessor, Goodluck Jonathan are set to attend the ‘Day of Tribute’ organised in honour of late elder statesman, nationalist and one of the last remaining fathers of Nigerian Independence, Mbazulike Amechi (Dara Akunwafor).

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is also expected at the Day of Tribute, slated for next week Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja.

Naija News reports that the Day of Tribute is part of the programme for the funeral of Chief Amechi, who died on November 1, 2022 at the age of 93. He was Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation in the First Republic and former parliamentarian.

The chairman of the occasion will be Jonathan, while the Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, are both the Special Guests of Honour.

This was made known in a statement signed by the secretary of the planning committee, Hon. CID Maduabum.

The Chairman of the Planning Committee of the ‘Day of Tribute’ in Abuja is Senator Ben Obi.

The burial is slated for February 16, 2023 at Ukpor, Nnewi South local government area of Anambra State.

Presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); All Progressives Congress (APC), and Labour Party (LP) – Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Mr Peter Obi respectively – are among those invited for the programme.