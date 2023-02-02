2023: Tinubu Is Just A Contestant, Peter Obi, Kwankwaso Not A threat To Atiku – PDP Campaign Council

A spokesman for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Charles Aniagwu has declared that other counterparts in contending political parties are in no way a threat to his principal, Atiku Abubakar.

According to him, the flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, is just a contestant like any other presidential candidate.

Naija News reports that the PDP chieftain made the pronouncement when he featured on Channels TV’s special election programme, The 2023 Verdict, on Wednesday.

Aniagwu also declared that neither the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Ob,i nor his counterpart in the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, pose any form of threat to Atiku.

The PDP scribe advanced that “Peter Obi is not a threat, Kwankwaso is not a threat. None of them is a threat, they are contestants in this election.

“The challenges they pose is to enable us also move further into the hither lands and talk to our people so that they don’t deceive people to follow them.”

While making case for his principal, Aniagwu maintained that Atiku has provided Nigerians with a working document capable of tackling the woes confronting the country.

He also observed that Atiku has all it takes to fix the myriads of challenges facing the country, including the devolution of powers to allow component units to play crucial roles, and that unlike the others “Atiku, Okowa are the only persons speaking to the ‘how’, every other person is talking about what they want to do.”

Aniagwu, who was optimistic that his principal’s prospects were as “bright as a Northern star,” picked on the APC, saying they were crying more than the bereaved on the naira swap programme.

According to him, the APC was of living in the past because they do not know that the hardship in the country, with the electoral reforms in the system, have exposed people more.

Naija News also learnt Aniagwu as well reacted to claims made by APC chieftain Femi Fani-Kayode that the ruling party controls about 22 states and will capitalise on that at the polls.

The PDP spokesman stated that “I listened to my elder brother a while ago, he was mentioning the number of governors they have. They are living in the past. This is not the time where you will assume because you have a governor, you will have the state.

“If that were to be the case, Buhari would not even become the President. At the time Buhari won the election, PDP had more governors. And now with the reforms in the electoral system and the amount of information available to Nigerians and the amount of sufferings Nigerians have gone through, you cannot just tell them that one man will now decide.”