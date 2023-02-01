13 ISWAP Logistics Suppliers Arrested In Borno

Thirteen Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) suspected logistics suppliers have been arrested by troops of 29 Task Force Brigade of Operation Hadin Kai in Borno State.

Naija News reports that the suspects were arrested on Tuesday during a raid by the troops and the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) of the Benishiek market in the Kaga Local Government Area of the state.

According to a Counter Insurgency expert based in the Lake Chad region, Zagazola Makama, the suspects were intercepted while conveying large quantities of fuel and food items for ISWAP.

A source told Makama that logistic suppliers do stock up on essential supplies for the terrorist groups around the area before the invasion of the troops.

The source said: “Benisheikh and Jakana in Kaga Local Government Areas had remained one of the largest hubs of logistics supplies for the Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists for many years.

“During every market day, the insurgents’ merchants usually go to the market to buy varieties of food items, fuel, sim cards, clothes, and other items for the terrorists.

“The troops had in many cases intercepted the bad elements working for the terrorists.”

It is understood that the troops of operation Hadin Kai have sustained an onslaught on the members of the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) and other insurgent groups in the state.