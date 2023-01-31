What Sultan Of Sokoto Told Atiku Ahead Of PDP Presidential Rally

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has paid a courtesy visit to the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III.

Naija News reports that the former Vice President visited the monarch at his palace in the Sokoto metropolis on Tuesday ahead of the PDP campaign rally in the state.

Speaking during the visit, the Sultan cautioned politicians against insulting one another amid the political tension across the country.

Abubakar stated that Nigerians across political divides must work together with all honesty and sincerity, adding that politicians must have the fear of God.

He said: “Whatever you do with the fear of God, if you believe God gives and God takes, you will succeed and you will end well in this life. This life is a short stay here. We must work for eternal life there.

“And in doing so, we must never insult people. We must never abuse people. We must never break relationships and friendships, no matter what political party we belong to.

“It’s very important – God gives power to whom He wants at the time He wants, and He will take it away from you at the time He wants without even warning you.

“We believe that when we are doing so with honesty and sincerity, we must fear God almighty. And I believe that’s the bottom line.”’

Naija News reports that Atiku was accompanied by his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State; the party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu and the Director General of the PDP Presidential Campaign Organisation (PCO) and the Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, among others.