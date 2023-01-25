‘Obasanjo Is Jealous Of How Foreign Leaders Are Treating Buhari’

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has alleged that former President Olusegun Obasanjo is envious of the good treatment and respect President Muhammadu Buhari enjoys from other world leaders.

The organization also added that Buhari has performed better in office than Obasanjo was able to do during his time as the leader of Nigeria.

The BMO in a statement signed by its chairman, Niyi Akinsiju, and secretary Cassidy Madueke said Obasanjo ruled when there was an economic boom due to high oil prices but Buhari skillfully managed the economy in a time of global economic crisis and COVID-19 outbreak.

It, therefore, submitted that Obasanjo is at fault for claiming Buhari doesn’t understand how to manage the economy.

According to the BMO, “Now, he (Obasanjo) claims Buhari ‘does not understand the economy’ and we wonder how someone who could not use the oil boom that Nigeria enjoyed under his administration to build a more structured economy than what we had throughout the PDP years. This is so hypocritical.

“This is the same man who presided over an 8 per cent decline in economic growth from 15 per cent in 2002 to 7.35 per cent in 2003 and 6.59 per cent by the time he handed over in 2007.

“Conversely, it was President Buhari who stemmed the tide of four consecutive PDP-era GDP contractions between Q2 2014 and Q2 2015, and set the country on the path of growth with a more resilient and diversified economy from Q3 2015.

“We dare to say that many analysts, with proper knowledge of economics, have continued to express surprise that the Nigerian economy recorded a 7th consecutive quarter of GDP growth since the recession in Q3 of 2020 at a period of a sustained global slump.

“But for us, it is a reflection of the policies put in place by the Buhari administration, even before COVID-19 struck, that were targeted at weaning the country off its overdependence on crude oil, something former President Obasanjo failed to do.”

Buhari Commands Respect

The BMO statement added that President Buhari commands great respect from other world leaders and this is obviously making Obasanjo jealous.

“As for foreign affairs, former President Obasanjo must be envious of the way leaders across the world are treating President Buhari with the regards he expected to have been reserved for only him alone,” the statement added.