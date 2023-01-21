Noni Madueke Joins Chelsea For £30.7 million

Chelsea reportedly paid PSV Eindhoven £30.7 million to sign Noni Madueke, a winger for England’s Under-21 side.

Noni Madueke who is 20-year-old signed a seven-and-a-half-year deal with Chelsea with a one-year extension option.

Madueke is the club’s second acquisition in five days after Mykhailo Mudryk’s £89 million arrival.

So far in the January transfer window, Chelsea have signed six players, totaling 178.50 million euros.

Following Real Madrid’s £292 million summer shopping spree in 2019, Chelsea spent a Premier League-record £270 million in the previous summer, ranking as the second-highest summer spending by a club in the world.

Along with David Datro Fofana, Andrey Santos, and Benoit Badiashile, Joao Felix was also loaned to the Blues during the January transfer window.

After sealing his move to Chelsea, Noni Madueke said: “I’m pleased to sign with one of the best clubs in the world.

“To return to England and play in the Premier League is a dream for me and my family and I can’t wait to get started.

“I am excited for what the future holds, the owner’s vision for the future, and to be at a club like this and winning at the highest level.”

Who is Noni Madueke?

Noni Madueke was born in Barnet, England on March 10, 2002, which means that he is currently 20 years old.

Madueke is of Nigerian Igbo descent. He left England in 2018 to move to the Netherlands to join PSV after participating in the youth programs at Crystal Palace and Tottenham.

In 77 games for the Dutch squad, he scored 21 goals. He has recorded four England Under-21 caps.