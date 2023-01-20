Fast Growing Gospel Singer, Adeniyi Damilola (Dman) Releases Seasoned Song Titled ‘Ma Se Rere’

Fast-growing gospel artist, Adeniyi Damilola, popularly known as Dman, has released a seasoned song titled, ‘Ma Se Rere’, which simply translates in English as ‘I Will Do Great Things’.

The lyrics of the song project self-confession of what we want God to do in our lives this year.

The singer simply prayed in the song that the glory of everyone who listens to the song this year will experience a shift.

Activate your faith as you listen to the blessed sound.

“Ma Se Rere” is available on all streaming platforms.

Dman has other singles such as ‘You Are The Father’, ‘Opomulero’ and several others.

