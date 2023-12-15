Connect with us

Why We Visited Dangote Head Office - EFCC
Nigeria News6 mins ago

EFCC Reopens Fraud Cases Against Fayose, Kwankwaso, Nnamani, Lamido, Sylva, Others

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reignited its investigation into money laundering cases against 13 former governors and...
Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Friday, 12th January, 2024
Nigeria News3 hours ago

Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Sunday, 14th January, 2024
'The Soul Of Afenifere Died With Bola Ige, I Don't Know If The Group Has A Leader Now' - Bisi Akande
Nigeria News10 hours ago

‘The Soul Of Afenifere Died With Bola Ige, I Don’t Know If The Group Has A Leader Now’ – Bisi Akande
Nigeria News11 hours ago

We’ll Protect Nigerians’ Rights Regardless Of Religious, Ethnic Sentiments – Shettima
I Am Deeply Aware Of The Impact Of Economic Crisis On Nigerians - Tinubu
Nigeria News13 hours ago

Tinubu Establishes Presidential Panel On Social Investment Programmes
Wike vs Fubara: Your Directive Were One-Sided In Favour Of Wike, Hence Unacceptable, Null, Void – Rivers Elders Tells Tinubu
Politics15 hours ago

Rivers Crisis: I Have Fulfilled All The Conditions Tinubu Gave In The Pact – Wike
Supreme Court Judgement - Why I Could Not Sleep For 7 Days - Gov Bala Mohammed
Nigeria News10 hours ago

Supreme Court Judgement – Why I Could Not Sleep For 7 Days – Gov Bala Mohammed

The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has disclosed that he was unable to sleep for seven days prior to the...
'You Trust Obasanjo At Your Own Risk' - Bisi Akande
Nigeria News10 hours ago

‘You Can Perish If You Attempt To Fight Corruption In Nigeria’ – Bisi Akande
Nigeria News11 hours ago

We’ll Protect Nigerians’ Rights Regardless Of Religious, Ethnic Sentiments – Shettima
I Am Deeply Aware Of The Impact Of Economic Crisis On Nigerians - Tinubu
Nigeria News13 hours ago

Tinubu Establishes Presidential Panel On Social Investment Programmes
CBN Decongests Head Office, Moves Departments To Lagos
Nigeria News13 hours ago

CBN Decongests Head Office, Moves Departments To Lagos
Akeredolu's Death Personal Loss To Yoruba Race – Ooni
Nigeria News16 hours ago

Akeredolu’s Burial Arrangements Surface
Abba Yusuf
Nigeria News16 hours ago

I’m Glad Tinubu, Shettima Didn’t Interfere In Supreme Court Ruling Despite Stiff Pressure – Yusuf
2023: Ozekhome Slams INECQV Over Vacant Senate Seats
Nigeria News18 hours ago

Many Cases Shouldn’t Have Gotten To Supreme Court – Ozekhome
Nigeria Needs Restructuring, Devolution Of Powers - IBB
Nigeria News19 hours ago

Nigeria Needs Restructuring, Devolution Of Powers – IBB
Wike vs Fubara: Your Directive Were One-Sided In Favour Of Wike, Hence Unacceptable, Null, Void – Rivers Elders Tells Tinubu
Politics15 hours ago

Rivers Crisis: I Have Fulfilled All The Conditions Tinubu Gave In The Pact – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said he and his camp have fulfilled every condition...
Don't Include Kwankwaso In Your cabinet - Kwamanda Warns Tinubu
Politics18 hours ago

Kwankwaso Speaks On Reaching Agreement With Tinubu On Kano Supreme Court Judgement
Video Of Betta Edu At EFCC Premises Emerge
Politics20 hours ago

Some People Placed Bets That Tinubu Won’t Touch Betta Edu – Yakubu
I Am Deeply Aware Of The Impact Of Economic Crisis On Nigerians - Tinubu
Politics22 hours ago

Nobody Can Claim He Made Tinubu President, He Has No Godfather – Yakubu
APC Must Come Clean On Why Tinubu’s Legal Team Watermark Is On Tribunal CTC Copies - PDP Insists
Politics23 hours ago

It Will Be Difficult To Wrestle Power From APC In 2027 – PDP Chieftain
Politics24 hours ago

‘He Allowed The Judiciary Do Their Job’ – Mutfwang Hails Tinubu After Supreme Court Victory
S'Court Verdict: PDP Must Apologize To Judiciary For Unjustified Attacks, Says APC
Politics1 day ago

S’Court Verdict: PDP Must Apologize To Judiciary For Unjustified Attacks, Says APC
Atiku Abubakar 2024 New Year Message To Nigerians
Politics2 days ago

‘I’m Prepared As Ever’ – Atiku Reacts To Supreme Court Judgment On Gov Yusuf, Lawal, Others
Supreme Court Judgement On Plateau, Victory For Democracy – Jonah Jang
Politics2 days ago

Supreme Court Judgement On Plateau, Victory For Democracy – Jonah Jang
Nigeria Entertainment News12 hours ago

I’m Ready To Go To Court And Prove That Tonto Dikeh Is Gistlover – Very Dark Man

Social media critic, VeryDarkMan has said that  Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, is the person behind the controversial, faceless blog, Gistlover....
Nigeria Entertainment News15 hours ago

‘This Will Hurt Many People’ – Terry G Makes Announcement About Music Career
Nigeria Entertainment News18 hours ago

Toke Makinwa Opens Up On Favorite Body Part
'E No Go Better For Adam And Eve O' - Don Jazzy Causes Stirs With Cryptic Comment On Twitter
Nigeria Entertainment News18 hours ago

Don Jazzy Speaks On Selling Mavin Records
Kiitan Bukola
Nigeria Entertainment News19 hours ago

‘I Slept On The Same Bed With My Fiance’s Side Chic’ – Nollywood Actress, Kiitan Bukola
Iyabo Ojo
Nigeria Entertainment News19 hours ago

I Have Two Bars In My House Because Of My Love For Alcohol – Iyabo Ojo
TB Joshua and Ronke Oshodi-oke
Nigeria Entertainment News22 hours ago

VIDEO: What TB Joshua Did To My Daughter – Nollywood Actress, Ronke Oshodi-Oke
Kunle Afolayan and Tinubu
Nigeria Entertainment News22 hours ago

‘This Is The Most Sensible Appointment’ – Nollywood Actor, Kunle Afolayan Hails Tinubu
JUST IN: We Didn't Pay Portable A Dime To Perform At Our 2023 Conference – NBA
Nigeria Entertainment News22 hours ago

Portable Exposes Singer Who Went Spiritual Against Him
Gist13 hours ago

List Of Nigerian Celebrities Who Sought Out Late TB Joshua

Following the documentary released by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) on the late clergyman, Prophet TB Joshua of the Synagogue...
Gunmen Kill Four Soldiers, Kidnap Two Foreign Workers In Rivers
Gist16 hours ago

Gunmen Abduct Benue LG Chairman, Three Aides
Otedola Rejoins Dangote, Adenuga, Rabiu On Forbes Billionaire List
Gist23 hours ago

Otedola Rejoins Dangote, Adenuga, Rabiu On Forbes Billionaire List
Gist1 day ago

More Details About Lagos Banker Who Committed Suicide Emerge
NAPTIP, NIS Rescue 9 Liberians, 6 Nigerians In Kano
Gist1 day ago

44 Trafficked Victims Rescued In Anambra In 2023 – NAPTIP Reveals
Woman Allegedly Stabs Her Husband’s Nephew To Death In Ogun Over Broken Mirror
Gist2 days ago

Man Stabs Co-tenant To Death In Ogun
'She Panicked And A Tipper Ran Over Her' - Lagos Police Speaks On Killing Woman In Ebule Egba During Enforcement Of Okada Ban
Gist2 days ago

Police Arrest Notorious Bandits’ Leader In Niger State
My Daughter June Is Missing – Korra Obidi Cries Out
Gist2 days ago

My Daughter June Is Missing – Korra Obidi Cries Out
Gist2 days ago

Sanusi Leads Juma’at Prayers At Lagos Mosque (Photos)
No Certificate Verification, No Direct Entry Admissions Processing – JAMB Warns No Certificate Verification, No Direct Entry Admissions Processing – JAMB Warns
Education2 days ago

No Certificate Verification, No Direct Entry Admissions Processing – JAMB Warns
List Of Universities That May Be Affected As FG Orders Probe Of Private Universities In Nigeria
Education4 days ago

List Of Universities That May Be Affected As FG Orders Probe Of Private Universities In Nigeria
Education1 week ago

10 Best Websites for Scholarships
Unpaid Salaries: Ondo Tertiary Institutions Workers Set To Commence Strike In January Unpaid Salaries: Ondo Tertiary Institutions Workers Set To Commence Strike In January
Education3 weeks ago

Unpaid Salaries: Ondo Tertiary Institutions Workers Set To Commence Strike In January

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles Made These Four Mistakes In Last Tournament In Cameroon - [Read]
Sports19 seconds ago

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles Made These Four Mistakes In Last Tournament In Cameroon – [Read]

The Super Eagles’ disappointing exit from the 2021 African Cup of Nations (AFCON), played in Cameroon, left Nigerian fans heartbroken...
Seko Fofana who plays for Saudi Pro League club, Al Nassr, scored the opening goal of the 2023 African Cup Of Nations (AFCON) for the hosts country, Ivory Coast against Guinea-Bissau.
Sports8 hours ago

Seko Fofana Scores First AFCON 2023 Goal As Ivory Coast Beat Guinea-Bissau
Sports12 hours ago

AFCON 2023: Can Victor Osimhen Survive The Pressure?
Sports12 hours ago

Amount Ivory Coast Spent To Organize AFCON 2023 Revealed
Sports13 hours ago

Manchester City’s Kyle Walker Apologizes To Ex-Wife Annie Kilner
Sports14 hours ago

AFCON 2023: Peseiro Reveals What He Uses To Encourage Super Eagles
Sports15 hours ago

Chelsea Beat Fulham To Record Three Successive EPL Wins
Sports16 hours ago

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho, Onuachu Finally Touchdown In Ivory Coast
Sports17 hours ago

Burnley Sign Chelsea Striker, David Fofana
Dollar to naira exchange rate today Dollar to naira exchange rate today
Dollar to Naira Exchange Rates2 hours ago

Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 14th January 2024
Business24 hours ago

Dangote Refinery Commences Operations
Dollar to naira exchange rate today
Dollar to Naira Exchange Rates1 day ago

Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 13th January 2024
Man In Trouble For Allegedly Stealing 76 Phones In Lagos
Business2 days ago

Number Of Active Nigerian Internet Subscribers Surpassed 160 Million In Third Quarter Of 2023 – NBS

