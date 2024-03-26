Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Nigeria News

Terrorism: Federal Government Invites Gumi For Questioning

President Bola Tinubu-led government, on Monday, said Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Ahmad Gumi, has been invited for questioning over his comments on the activities of bandits in the country. The minister of information...
Education
Politics

You Want To Be An Independent Governor, But Do Not Want To Extend The Same Courtesy To The State Assembly – Wike Knocks Fubara

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike has accused the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara of being pretentious. He expressed regret for having helped Fubara become the governor...
Nigeria News

Hardship: ‘Lives Have Become So Cheap’ – Peter Obi Laments Over Fresh Report Of Stampede In Bauchi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party at the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has lamented over the rising reports of stampede across the...
Business

List Of Jobs Where You Can Earn Dollars In Nigeria

Earning in dollars in Nigeria can be highly beneficial due to the favourable exchange rate against the local currency, the Naira. Here's a look at...
