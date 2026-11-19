Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Victor Umeh, has said the grievances of former National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement, Yunusa Tanko, for leaving the political group are not anything serious.

Naija News recalls that Tanko recently dumped the Obidient movement, the political support group of Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi and emerged as the National Coordinator of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) Presidential Campaign Council for its candidate, Prince Adewole Adebayo.

Speaking on the development during an interview on VOP TV, Umeh said Tanko expressed his grievances to him before leaving the movement.

Umeh noted that Tanko’s grievances were not strong enough to justify his decision to leave the movement.

The lawmaker expressed optimism that the Kano-born politician would return to the Obidient Movement before the 2027 presidential election.

He said, “The only exit from NDC that I’m not happy about is that of Dr Yunusa Tanko. He has been a friend of mine for many years.

“I engaged with him two days before he left, and he expressed some grievances which are not anything serious. I thought he would listen to me because I hold him so dear.

“I think he will change his mind in no distant time because the movement he left is a very forceful movement that will bring the change that all of us have been working for. I don’t see how he can achieve it where he is going.

“You can’t deny people the freedom of movement, but that does not mean the NDC is collapsing because of the movement. But I miss Tanko, and I look forward to having him back.”