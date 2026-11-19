The former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, has said that he is not part of the Rainbow Coalition being promoted by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Naija News reports that the governor distanced himself from the Movement during an appearance on Arise Television’s Morning Show on Thursday.

He said he was never called, never invited, and never consulted about the arrangement.

“I’m not part of the Rainbow Coalition. Wike never called me, never invited me, never consulted me, so I have no idea what it is. Whatever he’s doing, it’s something he’s doing in his own name,” Lamido said.

He said he has not met Wike since shortly after the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) convention, and there has been no discussion between them about the 2027 elections.

Lamido, who said that the Rainbow Coalition is Wike’s own project, stated that it does not have his name on it, adding that he is doing more for the PDP than Wike.

Lamido also dismissed claims that he had endorsed Tinubu for a second term.

“I am PDP through and through. I’m voting PDP from the councillors, chairmanship, governorship, members of the National Assembly and the President. My candidate is Professor Sandy Onor. That’s my candidate for PDP. I’m voting for my candidate,” he said.