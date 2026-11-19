Former heavyweight contender Dillian Whyte has predicted an early knockout in the highly anticipated clash between British-Nigerian boxer Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury, saying either fighter could end the contest in the opening round.

Whyte, who has faced both heavyweights, told Sky Sports Boxing that he would be surprised if their December 11 showdown lasted beyond five rounds.

Naija News reports that the fight is scheduled to take place at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, with three heavyweight bouts already confirmed for the undercard.

According to Whyte, both fighters have become more vulnerable since their proposed meeting first emerged six years ago, making an early stoppage a realistic possibility.

“It might be an even better fight now than it would have been. Six years ago, the guys were more cagey; they had better defence, better feet. If you asked me six years ago, I would have said either AJ by KO or Fury by points,” he said.

“Now, they are both showing vulnerability. Fury could knock him out in a round. AJ could knock out Fury in a round.”

Whyte also raised concerns about Fury’s declining speed and reactions, while pointing to Joshua’s recent struggles both inside and outside the ring.

“Tyson’s feet have slowed down; he is not as fast as he was, not as reactive as he was. AJ has shown a lot of vulnerability, and he has been through a lot of things, mentally, as well. So, I think that it is going to be a great fight. I would be surprised if it lasts five rounds,” he added.

Whyte has fought both men, beating Joshua during their amateur careers before suffering a stoppage defeat to him in 2015 in a British heavyweight title bout. Joshua went on to win a world title in his next fight.

In 2022, Whyte challenged Fury for the world heavyweight title but suffered a knockout defeat as the Gypsy King successfully defended his belt on home soil for the first time in his career.