Former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, has expressed concern over Vice President Kashim Shettima‘s approach to leadership and public communication.

Naija News reports that Lamido, responding to questions from journalists shortly after the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign flag-off in Dutse on Wednesday, said Shettima is an intelligent, articulate, and decent personality but does not fully understand the role of the office he holds.

Lamido cautioned Shettima against making careless public statements, saying the office he occupies demands maturity, seriousness and a strong sense of responsibility.

According to Lamido, Shettima occupies the highest political office in Northern Nigeria and should be mindful of the implications of his public statements.

‎Lamido urged Shettima to understand his responsibilities as both Vice President and a prominent Northern leader, adding that he should use the position to contribute meaningfully to the region’s development‎.

He also recalled some of Shettima’s past remarks about prominent Nigerian politicians, including former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Senate President Ahmad Lawan.

‎Lamido said Shettima’s description of Osinbajo as an ice-cream seller and Atiku as a sanitation inspector, among other remarks, was unbecoming of someone occupying such a high office.

He said, ‎”Vice President Kashim Shettima is a very nice man, intelligent and eloquent, but my fear is that when it comes to leadership, it requires more than that.

‎”Let him know that he is number one in the North. Whatever he speaks, he has to be very serious and remove jokes. I think the problem is that he does not fully understand the functions of the office he is occupying.

‎”Let him be serious beyond jokes. He should understand what he says, how he is perceived and how he is understood, rather than running his mouth all over.

‎”It is unbecoming for him to say such things about people who occupied those offices before him.

‎”The office he is occupying is beyond jokes. Whatever he says, people take him very seriously. I want him to grow up; the office is too big for him.”