Nigerian social media critic, Martin Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan or VDM, has been rushed to a Chinese hospital after being diagnosed with ‘life-threatening’ malaria.

Naija News reports that VDM, who is currently on a business trip to China, disclosed his health condition in a video via his Instagram on Thursday.

VDM said his attempts to treat the illness through self-medication failed before he was taken to the hospital.

According to VDM, the doctors at the hospital attending to him said he would remain quarantined in the hospital for at least four to seven days.

The activist also said he had never heard about ‘Life-threatening’ malaria and was told that many Nigerians often die due to such sickness.

In the caption of the video post, the critic said he nearly lost his life to the disease on Wednesday night, adding he had never slept in the hospital.

He wrote, “This sickness almost took my life last night, this morning I was rushed to the hospital and I will be in quarantine from today, I can’t leave.

“In my whole 32 years of living, I have never slept in the hospital before but this is going to keep me here for 4-7 days straight.”