Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has declared support for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027, praising his administration over what he described as improvements in federal roads across the South-East.

The actor said his recent road trip to Enugu gave him the opportunity to assess some of the major road projects in the region, adding that he was impressed with the work done so far.

Edochie made his position known in a post on his Instagram page, where he listed some of the roads he said had been repaired or were undergoing rehabilitation, Naija News reports.

According to him, the Niger Bridge has been improved and dualised, while the expressway from Umunya to Enugu has also been fixed, with streetlights installed.

He also praised the ongoing work on the Enugu-Port Harcourt expressway, which he said had previously been difficult for motorists to use.

“Enugu to Port Harcourt expressway that used to be a nightmare has been fixed with more work ongoing. 90% of the federal roads in the east have been fixed with more work in progress,” he wrote.

The actor commended the Tinubu administration for the projects before declaring his support for the President and Vice President Kashim Shettima ahead of the 2027 general election.

“Kudos to the President Bola Tinubu led administration. 2027, TINUBU/SHETTIMA or nothing,” Edochie added.