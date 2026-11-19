The Media Adviser to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Phrank Shaibu, has called out former Governor of Lagos State, Babatunde Raji Fashola, over his defence of the electricity promise made to Nigerians by President Bola Tinubu.

Shaibu, in a statement on Thursday, insisted that Tinubu promised Nigerians electricity but has failed to deliver, while Fashola attempted to turn the incident into a contest over English grammar.

He reiterated that Tinubu, in the build-up to the 2023 elections, told Nigerians not to vote for him for a second term if he failed to give them electricity and end estimated billing in his first term.

Atiku’s aide, however, accused Fashola of attempting to turn a question of accountability into an argument over whether he said “24 hours.”

Shaibu’s statement comes after Fashola disputed claims that President Tinubu promised Nigerians 24-hour electricity during his 2023 election campaign.

According to him, what Tinubu promised was adequate electricity.

The former Minister insisted he was present when Tinubu made the statement and that the President never promised 24-hour electricity.

Naija News reports that Fashola, who spoke during a Channels Television interview on Tuesday, argued that, generally, electricity has improved in the country.

However, Atiku’s aide accused Fashola of trying to justify the President’s failure with excuses.

According to Shaibu, “Former Lagos State Governor Babatunde Fashola cannot explain away Tinubu’s electricity promise by turning a question of accountability into an argument over whether he said “24 hours.”

“Tinubu promised Nigerians electricity and an end to estimated billing. He tied that pledge to his entitlement to their votes for a second term. His words included: “A promise made will be a promise kept.”

“Nigerians did not invent that undertaking. Now Fashola wants Nigerians to debate the wording while families and businesses judge the reality at their sockets. How does splitting hairs power a barber’s clippers, preserve a trader’s frozen food or keep a small factory running?”

He also accused Fashola of failing when he served as the Minister of Power, Works and Housing during the tenure of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Fashola should understand the weight of this failure. Under the late President Muhammadu Buhari, he held the combined Power, Works and Housing portfolio. Nigerians remember the electricity problems that outlived his stewardship. His defence of Tinubu offers them little comfort,” he argued.

Shaibu added that the Tinubu government has also not demonstrated commitment to resolving Nigeria’s electricity challenges but has tried to insulate itself from the problem by connecting Aso Rock to solar power.

He insisted that Tinubu made a promise to Nigerians and must be held accountable.

“And what confidence should Nigerians place in a President whose administration has pursued solar power for the Presidential Villa while citizens remain dependent on an unreliable national grid? When those entrusted with fixing public electricity can insulate themselves from its failures, Nigerians are entitled to question their urgency.

“The seat of government should demonstrate that public electricity works. Nigerians deserve the same commitment to reliable power that the Presidency wants for itself. Comfort inside Aso Rock cannot excuse darkness outside its gates.

“After all the borrowing, Nigerians deserve a clear account: how much has gone into electricity, what has it delivered, and when will reliable supply reach their homes and businesses?

“Even the qualification about providing reasons for failure does not turn an explanation into electricity. It certainly does not make a second term an entitlement.

“This history is still as fresh as the morning dew. The APC cannot keep revising the meaning of its promises whenever delivery becomes inconvenient.

“You cannot supply excuses to the national grid.

“Mr President, a promise is a promise,” Shaibu concluded.