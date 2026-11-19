Nigerian journalist, Rufai Oseni, has opined that those who influenced President Bola Tinubu‘s decision to engage American journalist and Newsmax contributor, Diana London, for an interview, did not handle the media engagement properly.

Naija News reports that Oseni made this remark during Arise Television’s Morning Show on Thursday, saying the feedback is based on his interest in Tinubu succeeding.

Oseni said Tinubu should have engaged Nigerian journalists for interviews instead of bringing in a foreign media personality, particularly given his background as a media publisher.

According to the broadcaster, Tinubu has media organisations, including radio stations, a national newspaper, and a television network, which he could have used to communicate his administration’s achievements and policies.

Oseni further advised Tinubu to sit down with Nigerian journalists, including his friend and former presidential spokesman, Reuben Abati, for interviews ahead of the 2027 general election.

He said, “Those that advised you to bring in a Newsmax contributor. I mean, not even a Fox News contributor. A Newsmax contributor. Yes, they’ve been doing some lobbying work for you guys, to come and tape something that was part of a documentary.

“They didn’t do it well, President Tinubu. And I’m giving you this feedback because I want you to succeed.”

Oseni maintained that Tinubu should organise at least two interviews with local journalists to explain his policies and give Nigerians an opportunity to understand his administration.

Citing Tinubu’s acquisition of a new aircraft following the removal of petrol subsidy, allocations to the National Assembly, supplementary budget provisions and the construction of a new vice-presidential residence as examples of decisions that had generated public criticism, Oseni noted that the President’s actions had spoken so loudly that Nigerians were struggling to believe his subsequent explanations.

He stated, “What you have done spoke so loudly that people are struggling to hear what you are saying.”

Oseni urged Tinubu to communicate a clearer message of hope and demonstrate how his Renewed Hope agenda could translate into tangible improvements in the lives of Nigerians.