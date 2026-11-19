Nigerian gospel singer Sunmisola Agbebi, has opened up on the painful experience of losing a man she intended to marry.

Naija News reports that the worship minister shared the heartbreaking experience during an interview on Beneath the Surface podcast hosted by Pastor Sola Fola-Alade.

Recounting the incident, Sunmisola explained that she and the deceased had been in a relationship and were making plans for marriage before tragedy struck.

She disclosed that her father was expected to meet the man on the same day he was shot.

According to her, she was at home fasting and praying when she came across a social media post about a female minister who had lost her husband.

Moved by the woman’s situation, Sunmisola said she prayed for God to strengthen and comfort her.

However, shortly after finishing the prayer, she received a phone call from her friend’s brother informing her that the man she had planned to marry had been shot and was being rushed to the hospital.

She said: “If I take this person, what will you do? So I thought I was praying for my minister friend. I didn’t know that I was praying for myself. I was fasting because I was having, you know, then I’d not even matured so much, but it has always been there. I was also supposed to be there that night. I should have been there because I was coming from work, we’ll have seen and all of that. But I was fasting. He was supposed to see my dad. I told my dad that day.”