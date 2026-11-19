Former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido, has challenged the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to wait until the 2027 general elections to know whether the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) still enjoys support in the state.

Lamido said the outcome of the elections would determine the PDP’s political strength in Jigawa, dismissing claims that the ruling party had received a large number of defectors from the opposition.

He spoke on Wednesday at the PDP campaign flag-off and presentation of flags to its candidates in Dutse, the state capital.

The event featured the presentation of flags to the party’s governorship candidate, Mustapha Lamido, the Jigawa South-West senatorial candidate and other candidates, Naija News understands.

Addressing supporters, the former governor said the large turnout at the rally had shown that the PDP still had supporters in the state, contrary to the claims by the APC.

“The high turnout of Jigawa citizens at the PDP campaign inauguration and presentation of flags to candidates is the best answer to their claims,” Lamido said.

“I assure you that the election day will tell.”

Lamido also reacted to a claim by Vice-President Kashim Shettima that he was supporting President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 election.

He dismissed the claim as political blackmail, saying those who understood his political beliefs would know whether he could support such an arrangement.

The Jigawa PDP Chairman, Babandi Gumel, also described the turnout as a sign of renewed interest in the party.

Gumel said the rally attracted not only PDP members but also other residents who wanted a better Jigawa State.

In his remarks, the party’s governorship candidate, Mustapha Lamido, promised to tackle poverty among young people and improve education, healthcare and agriculture if elected.

Mustapha, who is the son of the former governor, said he wanted to transform Jigawa into an economic hub capable of competing with other states.

He urged residents to support the PDP in 2027, promising to restore hope and provide good governance.

The contest will be a repeat of the 2023 governorship election, when Mustapha contested against the APC’s Umar Namadi.

Namadi won the election with 618,449 votes, while Mustapha polled 368,726 votes, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Mustapha is again the PDP’s governorship candidate for 2027, setting up another contest with Namadi, who is seeking to retain his position as governor.