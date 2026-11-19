The governor of Anambra State, Chukwuma Soludo, has gone head-to-head with the lawmaker representing Anambra Central senatorial district in the Senate, Victor Umeh.

Naija News reports that the duo are fighting over a campaign billboard in Anambra.

The governor’s Senior Special Assistant on New Media, Izuchukwu Adichie, has told Umeh that if he wants the picture of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on his billboard, he must pay separately.

Adichie revealed this on Facebook after officials of the Anambra State Signage and Advertisement Agency (ANSAA) pulled down a billboard carrying Umeh and Obi.

Umeh had paid the signage fee for his own billboard, but the government said that payment did not cover Obi.

Adichie said Umeh cannot use one payment to promote two candidates.

“You paid for yourself, not for Peter Obi. If Senator Victor Umeh wants to put Peter Obi’s face on his billboard, let him pay Peter Obi’s rate as well. Peter Obi is running for president. ANSAA needs money!” Adichie wrote.

The Anambra government said it did not remove the billboard because of Obi’s face

In a statement on Thursday, November 19, the Commissioner for Information, Law Mefor, said the action was purely about the law.

Mefor said Umeh paid for himself as a senatorial candidate, but the billboard also advertised Obi, who had not met the state’s signage requirement.

The commissioner said Umeh’s payment does not exempt the billboard when it is also promoting another person who has not paid.

He warned that any joint billboard involving a candidate who has not complied will face the same treatment, regardless of party.