The Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria (SCSN) has warned politicians against turning the 2027 general elections into a battle that could lead to bloodshed.

The council said no political ambition or desire to win an election was worth the loss of Nigerian lives.

It gave the warning in a statement on Wednesday by its Secretary-General, Prof. Ahmad Bello Dogarawa, while urging political actors to conduct themselves peacefully ahead of the polls.

The council said elections should be seen as a constitutional process for choosing leaders and not a fight for political power.

It called on political parties and candidates to focus their campaigns on issues affecting Nigerians rather than making statements that could cause hatred and violence.

The council also warned against the use of religious and ethnic sentiments, threats and personal attacks during campaigns.

“Political differences must not be allowed to breed hatred, violence or the destruction of property,” Dogarawa said.

The SCSN further urged political leaders to discourage thuggery, intimidation and the use of political enforcers to disrupt election activities.

It called on eligible Nigerians to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), check their registration details and come out to vote for candidates of their choice.

The council also urged security agencies to remain professional and neutral while protecting voters, electoral officials, observers and election materials.

It condemned vote-buying, voter suppression and ballot snatching, describing the practices as threats to the right of Nigerians to freely choose their leaders.

The council also called on religious leaders, traditional rulers, civil society groups and the media to promote peaceful participation and discourage messages that could trigger violence, Naija News reports.

It advised political parties and their supporters to accept credible election results and seek redress through lawful means, including the courts, where necessary.

The SCSN stressed that political power and election victories do not last forever, while public office comes with a responsibility to serve the people.

“Political power and electoral victories are temporary, while public offices are positions of trust that must be handled with a strong sense of responsibility,” it said.