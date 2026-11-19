Former presidential aide, Reuben Abati, said President Bola Tinubu did nothing wrong in deciding to grant an interview to American journalist, Diana London.

Naija News reports that Abati, during Arise Television’s Morning Show on Thursday, said Tinubu is within his rights to engage foreign media professionals to communicate his policies and activities to the international community.

Abati said he once had a special adviser on international media whose responsibilities included organising international interviews, stressing that there was nothing unusual about bringing foreign journalists to interview the President.

However, Abati noted that it would also be appropriate for Tinubu to grant interviews to Nigerian journalists to demonstrate patriotism and confidence in local media.

He said, “I don’t have a problem with the Nigerian government saying, ‘Okay, we have international partners.’

“I even had a special advisor, international media, whose job it was to organize things like bringing people like Diana London or organizing international interviews.

“So the president of Nigeria has not done anything wrong by saying, ‘I want to speak to international media now.’ But it’s also okay, out of patriotism, out of self-affirmation, to say, ‘Talk also to Nigerian journalists.'”

Abati also defended some of London’s social media posts praising Nigeria’s relationship with the United States, particularly on security cooperation and diplomatic opportunities.

According to him, he saw nothing wrong with her description of Nigeria as America’s biggest ally in Africa or her positive assessment of the security partnership between the two countries but faulted London for deleting the posts.

Abati further argued that Tinubu’s engagement with London was not illegal, especially as his campaign managers were working to promote his administration and image ahead of the 2027 general election.

He added that the government had previously engaged the DCI Group through the Office of the National Security Adviser, a development he said had also been discussed publicly.