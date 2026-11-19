The lawmaker representing Borno South Senatorial District, Ali Ndume, has accused politicians of using innocent poor youths to carry out nefarious acts.

Naija News reports that Ndume made the allegation on Wednesday while fielding questions in an interview on Arise Television’s Prime Time.

The lawmaker alleged that many politicians are deliberately misleading youths who are not even old enough to vote.

“We have not seen the child of a politician participating in political violence. It is the innocent poor youth. Many of those being used are innocent children who are not even eligible to vote, and youths; they are being misguided,” Ndume said.

Ndume spoke as political violence increased ahead of the January 16, 2027 general elections.

Meanwhile, Ndume has slammed youths in the Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State for allegedly throwing stones at him.

In a video circulating on social media, the lawmaker, speaking Hausa, is seen visibly agitated and accuses the youths of disrespect.

Naija News understands that the lawmaker complained that he was prevented from confronting the youths allegedly involved in the incident.

In the footage, Ndume criticised what he described as disrespectful behaviour, insisting that young people should be taught to respect their elders.

He lamented that he has never witnessed s situation like this before in Gwoza.

“We have never witnessed this kind of thing in Gwoza. Does anyone have two fathers? I have only one father in Gwoza. We will not allow ourselves to be humiliated,” he said.

The senator further argued that the incident highlighted the importance of maintaining discipline and respecting the law.

“This is why we have courts, laws and prisons,” he said.

Expressing his displeasure, Ndume added: “Insulting someone is madness. Is this our first time coming here? Is it politics that brought us here? We will not accept this.”

However, those around him eventually managed to calm him down, after which he continued addressing the gathering in a lighter mood.