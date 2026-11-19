The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused leaders of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) of approaching opposition coalition talks with entitlement and without proper planning.

Naija News reports that the Director-General of the NDC Presidential Campaign Council, Ibrahim Abdulkarim, made the allegation on Wednesday on Arise Television’s Prime Time.

Abdulkarim said the ADC leaders invited others to join a coalition without first agreeing on key issues, including who would fly the presidential ticket and how positions would be shared.

“I used to term some of the people I see in ADC as lazy politicians,” he declared.

He said the APC, in forming its coalition in 2013, put everything in writing, including zoning and the choice of presidential candidate, before bringing others on board.

The NDC campaign DG said it was wrong for some ADC leaders to suggest from the outset that Peter Obi should be Atiku Abubakar’s running mate.

“What kind of coalition is that?” he asked.

Abdulkarim also took a swipe at the northern political elite, saying they had produced leaders from Ibrahim Babangida to Muhammadu Buhari and still wanted to dictate who would lead.

“You just decide the North. Which is North?” he queried.

He, however, said the NDC was open to working with other opposition parties, provided the process was properly structured.

According to him, the coalition could be built around the NDC, with Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso as joint candidates.