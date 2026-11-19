Tottenham winger Mykhailo Mudryk has blamed the Ukrainian national team for his failed drugs test, claiming he was exposed to the banned substance while representing his country.

Naija News reports that Mudryk, 25, was suspended in November 2024 after testing positive for meldonium, a prohibited substance. However, the Ukrainian insisted he had never heard of the drug before the test and believed it entered his system while he was in Ukraine.

Speaking on Ukrainian YouTube channel Guest of Gordon on Wednesday, the winger accused the national team’s administration of failing to prevent the incident.

“The environment, the situation in the Ukrainian national team. It should never have existed. I probably haven’t said it publicly yet, but I’m saying it now,” he said.

“I had never heard of a drug like meldonium. It is a drug you can only get in Eastern Europe. It could only have got into my body in Ukraine. There is no such drug in England.”

Asked whether he directly blamed the national team, Mudryk replied: “Yes, exactly.”

He explained that his only trips to Ukraine during the relevant period were for international assignments, suggesting that he could have been exposed to the substance while staying at the national team’s camp.

The former Chelsea player also criticised the Ukrainian Association of Football (UAF), accusing it of providing inadequate support during the investigation.

Mudryk claimed that UAF president Andriy Shevchenko offered little assistance and alleged that the association leaked information about his case. He also accused the organisation’s handling of the matter of contributing to delays in his return to professional football.

The winger initially faced a possible four-year ban from the Football Association but challenged the case at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. He eventually accepted an anti-doping violation and agreed to a suspension equivalent to the period he had already served, clearing the way for his return in July 2026.

Mudryk also revealed that he spent millions of pounds on legal fees, personal coaching, pitch hire and private physiotherapy throughout his suspension.

Reflecting on the ordeal, he described the positive test as devastating and admitted that it severely affected his mental health.

“It was a bolt from the blue. I couldn’t believe it was true,” he said.

“It was like falling off a skyscraper. In a dream you would hit the ground. In life, I just kept on falling. It hit me very hard, mentally.”

He disclosed that he cried and turned to alcohol following his initial suspension but maintained that he never lost confidence in his ability to return to top-level football.

After featuring for Chelsea during their pre-season tour of Asia, Mudryk completed a deadline-day loan move to Tottenham, where he reunited with former Shakhtar Donetsk manager Roberto De Zerbi.